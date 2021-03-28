Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD
Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Reiser's Office Locations
Kingston Office703 Rutter Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-7405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiser has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiser.
