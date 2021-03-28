Overview of Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD

Dr. Harvey Reiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Reiser works at EYE CARE SPECIALISTS PC in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.