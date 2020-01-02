Dr. Harvey Riback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Riback, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Riback, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Riback works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group761 Main Ave Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4000
-
2
Wilton Surgery Center LLC195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 563-9470
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riback?
Multiple visits over the years. He has a wonderful rapport, is very knowledgeable and an outstanding physician.
About Dr. Harvey Riback, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225148281
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riback has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riback works at
Dr. Riback has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riback speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Riback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.