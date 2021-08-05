See All Urologists in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD

Urology
3.6 (27)
Map Pin Small Hallandale Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD

Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with No Cal Incontinence Clin/brookside Hospital

Dr. Samowitz works at Uro-Medix - Hallandale in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
4.2 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Samowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uro-Medix - Hallandale
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd PH 2, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 707-5680
  2. 2
    Uro-medix - Biscayne Blvd
    21150 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 466-9111
  3. 3
    Uro-medix - Flamingo Rd 251
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 251, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-3999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Grafts Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Transplants Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samowitz?

    Aug 05, 2021
    Excellent urologist wouldn’t go anywhere else.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Samowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477518082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • No Cal Incontinence Clin/brookside Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samowitz has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Samowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.