Overview of Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD

Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Sauer works at Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.