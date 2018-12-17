Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD
Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Sauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sauer's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc4211 Medical Center Dr Ste 211, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-0210
-
2
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 329-0210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Urology Consultants of Syracuse739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-0190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauer?
My experience has been very good with Dr Sauer. He has been treating me for Kidney cancer for just short of a year. He operated robotically on my kidney and I could not have been more pleased. The surgery was so simple with that method and I was back home after only one overnight in Crouse. Also the healing was so much quicker then the traditional surgery method. Dr. Sauer was very thorough in his presurgery examinations and subsequent follow ups. So far I am very pleased with his expertise.
About Dr. Harvey Sauer, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891889390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauer works at
Dr. Sauer has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.