Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD
Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-3850
-
2
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
The last time I was seen by Dr. Schwartz was 09/02/2022. However, I have been a patient of Dr. Schwartz for many years. Throughout the years we have enjoyed a great patient/doctor relationship. He is consistent in that he has always shown caring and concern for my well being as his patient. He always takes the time to explain issues to me concerning my ongoing treatments. I will truly miss him when he retires. He is an excellent physician and I would recommend to anyone without hesitation.
About Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1396796066
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.