Overview of Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD

Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.