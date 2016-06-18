Dr. Harvey Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Swan, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Swan, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Pinnacle Dermatology2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 306, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-8400
Swan, H.f. MD1982 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Service he was the Doctor ,that help me receive what I need to feel better I went to another Doctor before and all the symptoms they told me was not getting my skin any better gave me a shot did not help Dr Swann examine me and explain condition wrote me a prescription all was well the pain and itching the next day was clearing up ,that's the difference in going to a specialist Hats off to Doctor Swann
About Dr. Harvey Swan, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1992888598
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- Vets Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Jock Itch, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
