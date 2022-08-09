Dr. Harvey Tatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Tatum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Tatum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Utica Park Clinic1145 S Utica Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After visit after colonoscopy, very thorough
About Dr. Harvey Tatum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659333623
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- U Okla-Tulsa Med Coll
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
