Overview of Dr. Harvey Taub, MD

Dr. Harvey Taub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Taub works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.