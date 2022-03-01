Dr. Harvey Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Taub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvey Taub, MD
Dr. Harvey Taub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub's Office Locations
-
1
Associates for Urology Care, Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6914Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 574-6915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient at Timberridge and Oxford. Office is organized and staffing courteous . Dr Taub and staff explained the procedure and make me less anxious.
About Dr. Harvey Taub, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679523294
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Montfiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taub speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.