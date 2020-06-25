Overview of Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD

Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Low Back Pain and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.