Dr. Harvey Vandell IV, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Flower Mound Women's Care2980 Long Prairie Rd Ste E, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 899-9787
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound4400 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (469) 322-7000
- Medical City Lewisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vandell is personable and friendly. He remembers details both medical and personal that make me feel like a patient rather than a numbered chart.Everytime I leave his office I am grateful to have him as a doctor and that is even more true following what could have been a traumatic birth, but was exactly what I had hoped for. He guided us through our infertility journey with great empathy, always supporting our end goal while providing his expert medical opinion. He was completely supportive of my desire for an unmedicated birth, and that we'd hired a doula. When I became pre-eclamptic at 39 weeks and sat in his office crying over the birth experience I thought I'd lost, he was calm, patient, and caring. He continued to care for me medically while still allowing me to make my own choices. He made a extra visits to the hospital to ensure I was ok medically and mentally and that level of care continued postpartum. I would recommend him to any family or friend without reservation.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vandell IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandell IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandell IV has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandell IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandell IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandell IV.
