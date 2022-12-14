Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD
Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA.
Dr. Wank works at
Dr. Wank's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery525 W Chester Pike Ste 100, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wank?
Had Maxillofacial surgery 20 years ago. Painful surgery. looked good for awhile with my jaw and teeth, but now seems my top and bottom lip do not seem right. Not sure if anything can be done about it.
About Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, French
- Male
- 1578507489
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wank accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wank works at
Dr. Wank speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.