Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD

Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Winkler works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winkler's Office Locations

    Northwell Urogynecology
    865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-5114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 12, 2022
    It’s been several years since I’ve been a patient of Dr. Winkler. His suggestions and in office procedures have been great. He is not quick to recommend surgery for various problems. I’ve been thankful to him and his PA staff.
    About Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • 1558421693
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winkler works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Winkler’s profile.

    Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

