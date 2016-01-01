Overview of Dr. Harvey Zalaznick, MD

Dr. Harvey Zalaznick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.



Dr. Zalaznick works at Eye Centers of South Florida in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.