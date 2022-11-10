See All Interventional Cardiologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Arora Harvinder, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Arora Harvinder, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

Dr. Harvinder works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendrick Clinic Cardiology
    Hendrick Clinic Cardiology
1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 793-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery
    Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery
10710 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045
(956) 614-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Comanche County Medical Center
  • Eastland Memorial Hospital
  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Mitchell County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Three years ago, when I first saw Dr Arora, he immediately diagnosed that I was in serious heart failure. He contacted Dr. Swarna, who operated on me. They put me on a great care plan, along with the Hendrick CHF Clinic. My ejection fraction went back to normal and it has remained normal for 2 years. At my appointment today, Dr Arora was thorough and kind, as usual. He knew my diagnosis and problems. Dr. Arora took the time to explain my care plan for the coming months. A few hours later, I received a downloadable file from Dr. Arora with a copy of his notes and instructions for me. Dr. Arora gets 5 stars from me!
    Vickie — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Arora Harvinder, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891922134
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Residency
    • Baylor University
    Internship
    • Baylor Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Yadavindra Public School (India)
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arora Harvinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harvinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harvinder has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvinder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

