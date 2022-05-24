Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD
Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Bedi's Office Locations
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-5700
North Valley Office3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 845-0954
Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
The CORE Institute3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (623) 537-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bedi and his staff are top notch. What a breath of fresh air to finally find a surgeon who truly cares and takes the time needed to help you understand everything
About Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1467750851
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
