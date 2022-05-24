See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (46)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD

Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Bedi works at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
    18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  2. 2
    North Valley Office
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 845-0954
  3. 3
    Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  4. 4
    The CORE Institute
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 537-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alfa Insurance Company
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr Bedi and his staff are top notch. What a breath of fresh air to finally find a surgeon who truly cares and takes the time needed to help you understand everything
    wayne hiatt — May 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD
    About Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467750851
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bedi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

