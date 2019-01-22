See All Cardiologists in Bellflower, CA
Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD

Cardiology
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Sahota works at HARRY SAHOTA INC in Bellflower, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    H. Sahota MD Inc. & K V Srinatha MD
    9810 Park St, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 804-3481
    Lakewood Regional Medical Center
    3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 804-3481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 22, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr Harvinder Sahota he takes the time and takes pride in his work and is very honest. I’m 20 years old and so far he’s a great cardiologist and he’s a Superman as a heart doctor.
    Cristian Gomez in Downey, CA — Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1760498281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahota has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

