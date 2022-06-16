Overview of Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD

Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Harvinder S Sandhu MD in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.