Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD

Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sandhu works at Harvinder S Sandhu MD in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1798
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Stephen Massimi MD PC
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1798
    David Mayman MD PC
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1798
    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1798
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Interlaminar Spacer
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteosarcoma
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2022
    I had an Anterior/ Posterior lumbar spinal fusion 2 weeks ago. I am having minimal pain, and getting better each day. I was having back pain for 5 years and should have consulted sooner. Dr. Sandhu explained my diagnosis and treatment options thoroughly. I felt completely confident after researching and consulting many surgeons. He is an expert in this field.
    Susan Hart — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376653378
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
