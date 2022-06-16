Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD
Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1798Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1798
-
3
David Mayman MD PC523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1798
-
4
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1798Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
I had an Anterior/ Posterior lumbar spinal fusion 2 weeks ago. I am having minimal pain, and getting better each day. I was having back pain for 5 years and should have consulted sooner. Dr. Sandhu explained my diagnosis and treatment options thoroughly. I felt completely confident after researching and consulting many surgeons. He is an expert in this field.
About Dr. Harvinder Sandhu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1376653378
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.