Overview

Dr. Harvinderpal Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at General & Minimally Invasive Surgery in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.