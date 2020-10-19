Overview

Dr. Hary Katz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.