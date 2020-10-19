See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fleming Island, FL
Dr. Hary Katz, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hary Katz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FAAC- Fleming Island
    1570 ISLAND LN, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-9100
  2. 2
    Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants
    4123 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-9100
  3. 3
    FAAC-Mandarin
    12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 609, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-9100
  4. 4
    FAAC-Beach
    135 Professional Dr Ste 106, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Hives
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Pulmonary Disease
Skin Infections
Toxic Effect of Venom
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hary Katz, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053322586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Foundation
    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    • Columbus Chld Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hary Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

