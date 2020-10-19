Dr. Hary Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hary Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hary Katz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
-
1
FAAC- Fleming Island1570 ISLAND LN, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 636-9100
-
2
Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants4123 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 636-9100
-
3
FAAC-Mandarin12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 609, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 636-9100
-
4
FAAC-Beach135 Professional Dr Ste 106, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 636-9100
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Katz is treating my wife. He is one of the very best clinicians I have encountered in my 50+ years as an ARNP, hospital and research administrator, and U.S. Army Nurse (LTC Ret). His bedside manner is cheerful and upbeat and his clinical acumen outstanding. His office staff reflects this: kind, accommodating and clinically correct. Dr.Katz is particularly well trained. My wife appreciates this physician and so do I and we count ourselves lucky to have him as our allergy and pulmonary specialist.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053322586
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Ohio State University
- Columbus Chld Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
