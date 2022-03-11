Dr. Hasan Abed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Abed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Advanced Pain Management2405 York Rd Ste 304, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (443) 652-3850Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Saw Dr Abed for radiating pain issues and entire staff and exam were thorough and focused on me the patient
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
