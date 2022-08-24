Overview of Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD

Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE.



Dr. Abualula works at Lakeview Healthcare System in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.