Overview of Dr. Hasan Arif, MD

Dr. Hasan Arif, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Arif works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.