Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Locations
Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC2001 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 627-2330
Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC640 S Expressway # 4, Raymondville, TX 78580 Directions (956) 627-2315
Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC2010 S Cynthia St Ste 102, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 627-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my daughter today. The doctor is amazing! Very detail oriented. The girls are nice and made my daughter feel at ease. No long waits!
About Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356392302
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noubani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noubani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noubani speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Noubani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noubani.
