Dr. Hasan Othman, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Othman works at Othman orthodontics in Lombard, IL with other offices in Burbank, IL and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.