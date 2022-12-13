Dr. Hasan Othman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Othman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Othman, DDS
Dr. Hasan Othman, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Lombard Office2340 S Highland Ave Ste 310, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 424-9070
Burbank Location5600 W 87th St, Burbank, IL 60459 Directions (708) 221-7000
Orland Park Office10709 Winterset Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 377-0777
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
If I could give more stars I would. Very good experience. The wait wasn't very long and everyone was very professional and polite. The office is very clean and bright. I would definitely recommend Dr. Othman to my family and friends.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Othman speaks Arabic, Polish and Spanish.
