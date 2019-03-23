Overview of Dr. Hasan Syed, MD

Dr. Hasan Syed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Loma Linda University Professional Plaza in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.