Dr. Hasan Syed, MD
Overview of Dr. Hasan Syed, MD
Dr. Hasan Syed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Loma Linda University Department of Ort25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2808
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Syed’s care for chronic shoulder pain for several years. He performed a total shoulder replacement & subsequent same shoulder arthroscopic surgery after a fall. Both surgeries were completely successful. Dr Syed is extremely knowledgeable & skilled. His bedside manner is honest, caring & professional. I trust him impeccably. I would recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Hasan Syed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Loma Linda University MC
- Standford Univ School of Med
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
