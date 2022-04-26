Overview of Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD

Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidi works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.