Dr. Hashem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashem Hashem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hashem Hashem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Hashem works at
Locations
Westchester Medical Groupthe3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 682-6466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6466
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (914) 682-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hashem is a caring professional who put me at ease before and after my colonoscopy. He called me at home that night to see how I was doing. His nurse called me the next day to make sure I was feeling well. Dr Hashem called me again the next day to see how I felt and to report on the result of the biopsy. The doctor’s staff is wonderful as well.
About Dr. Hashem Hashem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811932478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
