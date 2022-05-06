Overview

Dr. Hashim Khandwalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Khandwalla works at Digestive & Liver Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.