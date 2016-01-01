Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD
Overview
Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1902009566
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
