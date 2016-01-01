See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Mehter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
Respiratory Management

Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902009566
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hashim Mehter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mehter’s profile.

    Dr. Mehter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

