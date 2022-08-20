Dr. Hassan Abouhouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouhouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Abouhouli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Abouhouli, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with U NM & U NM Hosps
Locations
Utica Park Clinic - 88th & Mingo8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 385, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 382-2560
Pulmonary and Sleep Center of Oklahoma2408 E 81st St Ste 110, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 477-5160
Layrek Clinical Research10505 E 91st St Ste 205, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5490
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is an amazing Dr. With a great bedside manner and patient empathy! He was my moms Dr. For years and was always so kind caring and compassionate ?
About Dr. Hassan Abouhouli, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1366564304
Education & Certifications
- U NM & U NM Hosps
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
