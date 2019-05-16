Dr. Hassan Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hassan Ali, MD
Dr. Hassan Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Beethoven Brown MD Mph PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 402, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7656
South Dade Kidney Center11040 Sw 184th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 259-1516
Calle Ocho Dialysis1800 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 541-2560
Keys Gate Dialysis1982 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 247-3506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is a great doctor. He really cares for the patient's well being. He treat the whole person, not just the illness.
About Dr. Hassan Ali, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780632109
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
