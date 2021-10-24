Overview of Dr. Hassan Alkhatib, MD

Dr. Hassan Alkhatib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Highlands Medical Center and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Alkhatib works at Sunshine Physicians in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Manning, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.