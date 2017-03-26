Overview of Dr. Hassan Alzoubi, MD

Dr. Hassan Alzoubi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Alzoubi works at Lakewood Hospital in Lakewood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.