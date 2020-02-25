Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batayneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD
Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Batayneh works at
Dr. Batayneh's Office Locations
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
Sunrise Medical Group7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-9777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very patient and caring physician. When scheduled for an appointment there is next to no wait time both in the waiting room and once called to the examination area. Dr Betanyeh is very thorough and I would recommend to my family and friends
About Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730174632
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
