See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD

Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Batayneh works at Steward ANNP Neurology Center in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Batayneh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward ANNP Neurology Center
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-9777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Batayneh?

    Feb 25, 2020
    very patient and caring physician. When scheduled for an appointment there is next to no wait time both in the waiting room and once called to the examination area. Dr Betanyeh is very thorough and I would recommend to my family and friends
    Annette — Feb 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Batayneh to family and friends

    Dr. Batayneh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Batayneh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD.

    About Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730174632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batayneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batayneh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batayneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Batayneh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batayneh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batayneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batayneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hassan Batayneh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.