Overview of Dr. Hassan Baydoun, MD

Dr. Hassan Baydoun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Baydoun works at McLaren Greater Lansing-Holt Family Practice in Waterford, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.