Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bencheqroun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Harvard Med Sch/Deaconess Med Ctr|Caritas At Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center|St Elizabeths Medical Center
Dr. Bencheqroun works at
Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista435 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 862-6673
RESPIRE San Diego501 Washington St Ste 735, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (760) 618-1353
RESPIRE Bonita180 Otay Lakes Rd Ste 203, Bonita, CA 91902 Directions (619) 359-4425
RESPIRE Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W304, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 322-9562Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job taking care of me when I had Covid
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Harvard Med Sch/Deaconess Med Ctr|Caritas At Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center|St Elizabeths Medical Center
- SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions|Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Pulmonology
Dr. Bencheqroun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bencheqroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bencheqroun works at
Dr. Bencheqroun speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bencheqroun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bencheqroun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bencheqroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bencheqroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.