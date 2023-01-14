Dr. Hassan Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Bitar, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Bitar, MD
Dr. Hassan Bitar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bitar works at
Dr. Bitar's Office Locations
-
1
Saleh Healthcare Institute of Florida Shifa1771 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-5880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Bitar is very good at listening and determining the best plan to ease your condition. He genuinely cares.
About Dr. Hassan Bitar, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699724450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar works at
Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Migraine, Seizure Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bitar speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.