Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD

Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad works at Whittier Hospital Medical Center in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad's Office Locations

    Hassan Boroujerdi MD Inc.
    14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 101, Whittier, CA 90605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 907-7616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypokalemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Small Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Martha — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1205814837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Residency
    • Saint Marys Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Marys Hospital
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad works at Whittier Hospital Medical Center in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad’s profile.

    Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

