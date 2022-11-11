Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD
Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad's Office Locations
Hassan Boroujerdi MD Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 101, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 907-7616
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really care about his patients. He responds quickly when leaving a message to his office. My mother has been a patient for 15 years and always makes the best decisions for her. His daughter as well is a doctor with him and she is amazing. They feel like family.
About Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Saint Marys Hospital
- Saint Marys Hospital
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad speaks Arabic and Persian.
