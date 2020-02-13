Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD
Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.
Dr. Farrag works at
Dr. Farrag's Office Locations
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 368-8929
Encino Hospital Medical Center16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-5000
Van Nuys Community Hospital14433 Emelita St, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (323) 462-2271
Stoney Point Healthcare Center21820 Craggy View St, Chatsworth, CA 91311 Directions (818) 368-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was under Dr. Farrag's care at Sherman Oaks hospital. He treated her with care and treated me her only son with the upmost respect. I understand that people may not always get the results they want but in her case he was a god send. Thank you Dr Farrag.
About Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770684896
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrag has seen patients for Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrag speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrag. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.