Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Northridge, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD

Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.

Dr. Farrag works at Basta Isidro Mds & Associates in Northridge, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Chatsworth, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Farrag's Office Locations

    Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 368-8929
    Encino Hospital Medical Center
    16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 995-5000
    Van Nuys Community Hospital
    14433 Emelita St, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 462-2271
    Stoney Point Healthcare Center
    21820 Craggy View St, Chatsworth, CA 91311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 368-8929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 13, 2020
    My mom was under Dr. Farrag's care at Sherman Oaks hospital. He treated her with care and treated me her only son with the upmost respect. I understand that people may not always get the results they want but in her case he was a god send. Thank you Dr Farrag.
    IBR — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770684896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrag has seen patients for Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrag. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

