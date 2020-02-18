Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frinjari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD
Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Frinjari works at
Dr. Frinjari's Office Locations
Baltimore Washington Medical Center7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
Umcmg Women's Health203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would thoroughly recommend Dr. Frinjari. I have seen other doctors at the BWMC Hospital Drive location, but I have a preference to see only Dr. Frinjari. Of all the doctors I've seen there and elsewhere, he really listens to my concerns, addresses them and validates them, and follows through. He was with me from the beginning of my high-risk second pregnancy. My first did not go as planned at all, and my second was no exception. Through each curveball my body threw, Dr. Frinjari calmed me and my husband and handled everything so well. I hope he stays put because I recommend him all the time to anyone I meet.
About Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811127764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frinjari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frinjari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frinjari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frinjari works at
Dr. Frinjari has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frinjari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frinjari speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frinjari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frinjari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frinjari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frinjari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.