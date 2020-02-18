Overview of Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD

Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Frinjari works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN in Hanover, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Pasadena, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.