Overview of Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD

Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine (Lebanon) and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Honainy works at LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane in Low Moor, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.