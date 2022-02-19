Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD
Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV.
Dr. Jafary's Office Locations
Beckley Psychiatric Services330 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 732-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor around and goes the extra mile to help you
About Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafary has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jafary speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.