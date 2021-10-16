Overview of Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD

Dr. Hassan Jafary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Jafary works at Stanaford Medical Clinic in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.