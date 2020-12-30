Dr. Hassan Javanshir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javanshir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Javanshir, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Javanshir, MD
Dr. Hassan Javanshir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Javanshir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Javanshir's Office Locations
-
1
Conrad A Fischer MD PA250 Blossom St Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 333-4705
-
2
All American Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Pllc1100 Hercules Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-4705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Benefit Planners, Inc.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- GENERAL
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Prudential
- SelectCare
- State Farm
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Time
- Tricare
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javanshir?
Dr. Javanshirfound my brain aneurysm right away. The surgery was quick. Healing was fast.
About Dr. Hassan Javanshir, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
- 1225073794
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javanshir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javanshir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javanshir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javanshir works at
Dr. Javanshir speaks Arabic, Persian and Turkish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Javanshir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javanshir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javanshir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javanshir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.