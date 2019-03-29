Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Damascus University (Syria) and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kafri works at
Locations
-
1
Jairo Romero Drsan Ysidro Health Ctr450 Fourth Ave Ste 215, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 434-0204
-
2
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
-
3
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
- 4 429 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (610) 740-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kafri?
Dr Kafri is a wonderful physician. He is knowledgeable and thorough about his patient’s care. I trust him whole hardily.
About Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1730258401
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Damascus University (Syria)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafri works at
Dr. Kafri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kafri speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafri.
