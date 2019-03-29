See All Cardiologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Damascus University (Syria) and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kafri works at STYNERGY CLINL RES CTR in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jairo Romero Drsan Ysidro Health Ctr
    450 Fourth Ave Ste 215, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 434-0204
  2. 2
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400
  3. 3
    Neurohospitalist
    5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 740-6000
  4. 4
    429 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 740-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Kafri is a wonderful physician. He is knowledgeable and thorough about his patient’s care. I trust him whole hardily.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD
    About Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730258401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University (Syria)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kafri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.