Dr. Hassan Kanj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Kanj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Kanj works at
Locations
Diabetes and Osteoporosis Center PC20 Wills Way, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 562-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, compassionate, and understanding. Takes his time to understand your illness and explain the solution to the patient
About Dr. Hassan Kanj, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598815987
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Sch Med
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Am U Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanj has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanj.
