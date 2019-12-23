Dr. Hassan Kieso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Kieso, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Kieso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Cgh Medical Center, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1514 S Harlem Ave Ste F, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 429-3700
2
Zmedi Healthcare2555 Lincoln Hwy Ste 113, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 429-3700
3
Carmelo Interone Office101 E Miller Rd, Sterling, IL 61081 Directions (815) 625-4790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Advanced Heart Failure Center3800 W 203rd St Ste 204, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Cgh Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist around! Dr Keiso never jumps the gun on any procedure without trying every test until there isn’t any answers. I would recommend him and have to many others. His office staff is extremely professional and polite always.
About Dr. Hassan Kieso, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1407812050
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Interventional Cardiology
