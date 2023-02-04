Overview of Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD

Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Nemeh works at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.