Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD
Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Nemeh works at
Dr. Nemeh's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K14, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and informative and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Hassan Nemeh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
Wright State University
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Nemeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemeh speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeh.
