Overview of Dr. Hassan Osman, MD

Dr. Hassan Osman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.