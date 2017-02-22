Overview

Dr. Hassan Rajjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rajjoub works at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.