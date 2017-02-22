Dr. Hassan Rajjoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajjoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Rajjoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Rajjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rajjoub works at
Locations
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes my next appt. I want to see Dr. Rajjoub as the nurse that called me was rude, i had a test and im having issues, i called her and left a message and she didnt even talk to me about it. Maybe its because i have compensated care. I have more test on the 27th.
About Dr. Hassan Rajjoub, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811060999
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
